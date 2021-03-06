Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.36. Aqua Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The firm has a market cap of $264.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.