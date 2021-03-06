Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of APYX opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $374.28 million, a PE ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $11.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 355.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Apyx Medical by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a energy technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

