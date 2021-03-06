Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,354 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV opened at $42.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22.

