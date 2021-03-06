Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 73.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

