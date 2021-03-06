Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.71 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 million. Applied DNA Sciences reported sales of $550,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 392.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $14.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.44 million to $19.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.66 million, with estimates ranging from $23.32 million to $32.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 672.79% and a negative return on equity of 179.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APDN. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:APDN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,655. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $16.39.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.