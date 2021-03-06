Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the January 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 496,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apollo Investment from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.82.

In other Apollo Investment news, Director Barbara Ruth Matas purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.42 per share, for a total transaction of $79,940.00. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AINV. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 250,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 52,029 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Apollo Investment by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,203,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,220,000 after acquiring an additional 58,450 shares during the period. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AINV opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $913.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51. Apollo Investment has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $15.48.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 43.98% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 57.41%.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

