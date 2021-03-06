Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF opened at $0.39 on Friday. Apollo Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43.

Apollo Gold & Silver

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits in Canada. It has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties located in the El Indio Gold Belt of central Chile.

