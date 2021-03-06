Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 58.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.9% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $751,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLXS stock opened at $87.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.02 and a 200-day moving average of $76.79. Plexus Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.16 and a 12-month high of $88.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,424. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Sidoti raised Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.33.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

