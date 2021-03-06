Aperio Group LLC Grows Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 9.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BILL opened at $149.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion and a PE ratio of -286.54. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $299,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $13,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,508 shares of company stock worth $40,321,750. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.71.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

