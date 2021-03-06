Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 107.2% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,920,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,945 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,947,000 after purchasing an additional 89,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,362,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,351,000 after purchasing an additional 52,762 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,006,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $62.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $30.91 and a 52-week high of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 21.98% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $63.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.40.

In related news, CMO Anna Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $366,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,017.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.78, for a total value of $2,093,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,172 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,862.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 466,130 shares of company stock worth $33,479,659. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.