Aperio Group LLC Acquires 55 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEN opened at $266.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -988.56 and a beta of 0.43. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.80 and a twelve month high of $314.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.87.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares in the company, valued at $139,403,659.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock worth $7,583,204 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.29.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

