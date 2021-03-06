Aperio Group LLC Acquires 2,237 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 38,645 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 89.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial during the third quarter worth about $331,000. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAG Industrial news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $698,970.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $129.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.78.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

