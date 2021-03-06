Antiample Trading Up 2.2% This Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Antiample has a total market cap of $779,636.28 and $72.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Antiample has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Antiample token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $222.34 or 0.00468578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00068371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.12 or 0.00078226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00084194 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00051285 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.87 or 0.00461267 BTC.

Antiample Profile

Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 tokens. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

Buying and Selling Antiample

