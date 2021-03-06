Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.15

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.07, with a volume of 326572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 4.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $1,644,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3,044.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 531,117 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 514,228 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,967,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 19,021 shares during the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Company Profile (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

