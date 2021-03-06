Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 43,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,363,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,630. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $38.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

