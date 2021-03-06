Annapolis Financial Services LLC Purchases New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total value of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $23.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $597.95. 89,396,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,074,328. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $798.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.94 billion, a PE ratio of 1,200.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

