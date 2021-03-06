Annapolis Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,843,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.3% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Dohj LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. First United Bank Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.35. 1,126,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 696,607. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $110.05 and a 52-week high of $224.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

