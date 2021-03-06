Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $683,000 in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 132,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 203.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,919,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,819,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,799,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.70. 441,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,881. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $40.04.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

