Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 4,443 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 368.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $68.30. 3,702,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,654. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

