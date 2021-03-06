Analysts Set Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target at $174.64

Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.20.

Several brokerages have commented on SWKS. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,780,918 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS traded up $6.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.44. 3,579,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $67.90 and a 1-year high of $195.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.06.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

