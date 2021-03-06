Analysts Set Expectations for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a report issued on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $56.12 on Thursday. The Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 26,405 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,448,000. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

