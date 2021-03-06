Analysts Set Expectations for Profound Medical Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PROF)

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 275.12% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PROF. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Profound Medical stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $451.15 million, a PE ratio of -19.03 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.79. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $28.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 1,725.4% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 839,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 793,700 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $12,260,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 2,910.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 301,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 341,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 182,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

