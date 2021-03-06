Analysts Set Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) PT at $113.69

Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.69.

DRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $137.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

DRI stock opened at $140.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.16. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $141.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of -146.52, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Darden Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,149,474.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,854,642.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

