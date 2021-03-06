Analysts Set Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC) Target Price at $23.50

Shares of Atotech Ltd (NYSE:ATC) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ATC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.26. The company had a trading volume of 620,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,825. Atotech has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $22.75.

Atotech Limited provides specialty electroplating solutions delivering chemistry, equipment, service, and software for various technology applications worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, primarily to the printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

