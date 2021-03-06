Analysts Set Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) PT at $81.00

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,422,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,878,000 after buying an additional 259,262 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after buying an additional 579,677 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 711,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after buying an additional 28,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $48,869,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 439,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,291,000 after buying an additional 6,919 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,542. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.23. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.58 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.