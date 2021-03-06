Analysts Issue Forecasts for Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.53) for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

NASDAQ PTGX opened at $29.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $31.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 357,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 31,705 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 730.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $611,211.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.