Analysts Expect XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will report $1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. XOMA reported earnings per share of ($0.49) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 363.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOMA. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of XOMA from $30.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,592.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew D. Perry acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in XOMA by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in XOMA by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,693 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XOMA by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 21,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in XOMA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XOMA traded up $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 30,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.26. XOMA has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $46.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

