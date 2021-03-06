Analysts Expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Focus Financial Partners posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $3.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Focus Financial Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,075,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $95,884,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.09. 498,625 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,124. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $56.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

