Analysts Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Fabrinet posted earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.48 to $4.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.91 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,524,905. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 280.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fabrinet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 57,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at $833,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fabrinet by 129.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $44.00 and a 1 year high of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.81.

Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

