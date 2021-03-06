Analysts Expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%.

EGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CSFB set a $13.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.95.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,685,713. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sprott Inc. grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 76.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 97,760 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,716,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,637,000 after buying an additional 566,999 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 89.2% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 192,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 90,719 shares during the period. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

