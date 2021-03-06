Analysts Expect CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.07 Million

Brokerages predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will announce sales of $110.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.00 million. CyberArk Software reported sales of $106.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $493.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $490.73 million to $500.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $564.17 million, with estimates ranging from $535.80 million to $614.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.62. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.15 million.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price target on CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,959.42 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $69.50 and a 52 week high of $169.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

