Analysts Expect Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Analysts expect that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings per share of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.84). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full-year earnings of ($60.79) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.81). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Acutus Medical.

Several brokerages have commented on AFIB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 831,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,574. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.02. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 10.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Acutus Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

