Analysts Anticipate TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

FTI traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,654,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,624,478. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

