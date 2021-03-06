Analysts Anticipate HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($1.05). HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 620%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($4.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($4.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.63) to ($1.77). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTGM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,828,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 5,113,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 53,798 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HTGM opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

