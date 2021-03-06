Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.63. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year earnings of $2.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.44%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENV. Truist began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.45.

NYSE ENV opened at $71.26 on Friday. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $45.53 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -548.15 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37.

In other news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 85.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

