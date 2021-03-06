Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to report earnings per share of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.18. Central Garden & Pet reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter worth $21,489,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,154,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,609,000 after buying an additional 257,561 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $4,661,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after buying an additional 106,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 334,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,571. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.69. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $45.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73.

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

