Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Gap Up to $0.41

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.41 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.43 ($0.01). Aminex shares last traded at GBX 0.42 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,306,858 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The company has a market capitalization of £16.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.66.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Ruvuma PSA, Kiliwani South, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located in primarily in Tanzania.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Aminex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aminex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.