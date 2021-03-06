Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $279.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $277.00 to $279.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $256.50.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $227.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $238.54 and its 200 day moving average is $236.03. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,949,870,000 after buying an additional 5,016,641 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,006,606,000 after purchasing an additional 227,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after purchasing an additional 95,701 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

