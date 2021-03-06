AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AMETEK by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 396,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,926,000 after acquiring an additional 51,875 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in AMETEK by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 68,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in AMETEK by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 859,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AME opened at $122.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $125.81.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.11.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 17,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $2,113,213.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,192,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,601,047.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,010 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

