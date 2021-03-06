American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

NYSE AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.06. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

