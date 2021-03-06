American Tower Co. (REIT) (AMT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 on April 29th

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NYSE:AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

