American Tower Co. (REIT) (AMT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 on April 29th

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.
American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.
NYSE:AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $272.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.06.
AMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.10.
In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total value of $242,231.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.