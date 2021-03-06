American Tower Co. (REIT) (AMT) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.24 on April 29th

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

American Tower has raised its dividend payment by 72.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

NYSE AMT opened at $200.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $224.54 and its 200 day moving average is $233.06. American Tower has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total value of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock worth $771,029. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

