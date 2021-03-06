American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 382.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in American Express were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.52.

Shares of AXP traded up $4.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,401. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.58. The company has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

