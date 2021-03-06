American Express (NYSE:AXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.26 Billion

Equities analysts expect that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will report $9.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.44 billion and the lowest is $9.07 billion. American Express reported sales of $10.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year sales of $39.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.74 billion to $40.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $44.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $46.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.52.

NYSE:AXP traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,048,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,005,401. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $67.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in American Express by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in American Express by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,904 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 450.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in American Express by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 5,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

