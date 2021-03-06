American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.50 and last traded at $9.78. Approximately 2,587,959 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 2,122,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (NYSE:AXL)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

