Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $66.00 at Oppenheimer

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price upped by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Thomas S. Murley sold 13,670 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $593,004.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,644.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 631,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,413. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.