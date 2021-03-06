AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMCX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised AMC Networks from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.85.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.56. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.05.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.56 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 97,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 17,950 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

