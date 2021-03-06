Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded by Erste Group to “Buy”

Erste Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Amadeus IT Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS AMADY opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $37.69 and a twelve month high of $78.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of -250.75 and a beta of 1.47.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

