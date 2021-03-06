Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALS. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Laurentian raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$14.47 on Thursday. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$6.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$600.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In related news, Director Donald James Warr sold 4,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.88, for a total value of C$62,626.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 89,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,236,708.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.