Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,297 shares during the period. 47.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.82.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

